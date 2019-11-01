The Monadnock Folklore Society sponsors a public contra dance every Monday night from 8 to 10:30 p.m. in the Nelson Town Hall. Admission is $3.
The Nelson dance has been held every Monday for the past 41 years. The dance is well known for its community spirit, volunteer performers and excellent cookies. Dancers of all ages and backgrounds come from near and far, and visitors are always welcome. Musicians include Harvey Tolman, Roger Treat, and Lloyd Carr, with regular visits from Randy Miller, Amy Cann, Skip Gorman, Leslie Vogel, Tad Dreis, Garrett Cameron, and more.
For more information call 762-0235 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org.