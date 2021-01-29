The Monadnock Writers’ Group is set to host a regional three-minute fiction slam on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
The event is a fast-paced competition that challenges writers to read an original piece of fiction in three minutes or less before an audience and panel of judges. Each year the competition begins at local contests throughout the Granite State. The top winner from each local contest moves on to the final state-wide competition hosted by the New Hampshire Writer’s Project. The date of the 2021 final competition is not yet announced.
The public is invited to take part in the free event by either participating or just watching. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. For information or to receive a Zoom link, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com.
The Monadnock Writers’ Group (MWG) holds meetings on the third Saturday of each month for writers or all levels and experience. Each meeting typically features an accomplished writer to share experiences. In addition, MWG publishes periodic anthologies and Smoky Quartz, a semi-annual online journal of literature and art. Throughout the year MWG hosts public readings and informal gatherings to raise awareness of the literary talent in the Monadnock Region. Learn more at www.monadnockwriters.org and https://smokyquartz.org.