Monadnock Writers’ Group will host a panel discussion with three publishers at its monthly meeting on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
The virtual meeting is open to the public free of charge. For a link to the online event, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com.
The panel will include representatives from three publishers — Hobblebush Books of Concord, Bauhan Publishing of Peterborough and Khotso, a non-profit publisher based in Peterborough — each of which has released books by Monadnock Writers’ Group authors. The panelists will discuss their approach to publishing and what they want to see from writers. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Monadnock Writers’ Group meets monthly on the third Saturday of each month. For information: email monadnockwriters@gmail.com or visit www.monadnockwriters.org and smokyquartz.org.