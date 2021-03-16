Speaker, teacher and author Amy MacDonald will be the featured guest at Monadnock Writers’ Group’s monthly meeting on Saturday, March 20, at 9:45 a.m.
MacDonald, a resident of Maine, is the author of 15 books for elementary and school-age children including “Little Beaver and the Echo,” “Rachel Fister’s Blister,” and “No More Nice.” She has taught creative writing at the University of Maine-Farmington, the Stonecoast Writers Conference and Harvard University.
You need not be a writer to attend. The meeting is open to the public free of charge. For a link to the online event, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com
Monadnock Writers’ Group meets on the third Saturday of each month, offering a place for writers in the Monadnock Region to offer their experiences. Information: www.monadnockwriters.org.