The Monadnock Writers’ Group will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. in Putnam Park in Peterborough.
The meeting will feature readings from the new anthology “Penning the Pandemic,” edited by members of the group from submissions both local and international. Those attending should bring chairs and wear masks. The group will sit in a socially distanced manner, and readers’ voices will be amplified so that everyone can hear.
In case of rain, the event will be held via Zoom. If you wish to be sent the Zoom invitation, please send your name and email address to info@monadnockwriters.org. You will receive a notification and the Zoom invitation on Saturday morning, if the Zoom platform is required. If you do not receive such a notification, the reading will be held as planned in Putnam Park. The event is free and open to the public.