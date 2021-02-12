Rebecca Rule, a New Hampshire writer, humorist and storyteller, will be the featured guest at Monadnock Writers’ Group’s virtual monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 9:45 a.m. This meeting is open to the public — both writers and non-writers — and free.
Rule has shared her light-hearted look at the New England way of life through books and stories for more than 30 years. She hosted the New Hampshire Authors Series for 10 years and now hosts Our Hometown on NHPTV. Rule says she likes collecting stories because “they’re free and you don’t have to dust them.” Author of a dozen books, her latest is “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story,” from Hobblebush Press.
Since 1984 the Monadnock Writers’ Group (MWG) has supported local writers of all genres and levels of achievement. Monthly meetings are held on the third Saturday of each month.
To receive the Zoom link for the online event or for more information, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com.