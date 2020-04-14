The Monadnock Writers’ Group is accepting submissions for a new anthology, “Coping with COVID,” which it will publish. Submissions, limited to 5,000 words, can be in any genre, including memoir, poetry, essay, science fiction, fantasy, mystery, romance, experimental, and anything else.
Submissions are open to anyone and should be received no later than June 1. There is no submission fee. Authors whose work is accepted will receive a free copy of the anthology.
The identity of the writers will be hidden from the judges. Judges will select works based on quality with a preference for pieces with a connection to the Monadnock Region.
The collection is intended to reach beyond technical and political reports and predictions to capture the ideas being formed by individuals in the first months of this unique global event.
Submissions should be sent as a Word document to monadnockwriters@gmail.com. Name and address should be included in the body of the email but not on the attached work. For complete details, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com.