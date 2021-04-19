The Monadnock Sustainability Hub (MSH) will launch its Drive Clean, Drive Electric! Virtual Drive Electric Earth Day EV Expo in celebration of Earth Day on Thursday.
Hosted on the MSH website, the Drive Electric expo will feature stories of local electric vehicle (EV) owners as well as a locally produced short film that details the many benefits of driving an electric car.
Usually arranged as a traditional in-person expo, MSH’s Drive Electric events are intended to provide people with an opportunity to experience EVs first hand and have conversations with owners about their experience. The virtual expo aims to capture a similar informative experience.
The Monadnock Sustainability Hub is a non-profit organization working to transition the Monadnock Region to 100 person clean energy. The Drive Electric expo is part of a larger initiative to educate the Monadnock community on EVs and promote clean transportation.
Members of the public can visit the www.monadnocksustainabilityhub.org/ev-expo anytime on or after Earth Day to access the Drive Electric expo.