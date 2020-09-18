The Monadnock Sustainability Hub invites car enthusiasts, car shoppers and anyone interested in exciting technologies to attend its virtual Drive Electric event, EV Owner Panel: Why Your Next Car Should Be Electric on Sept. 28th at 7 p.m.
In partnership with Drive Electric NH, the MSH is hosting its fourth Drive Electric event as part of Drive Electric Week. This virtual expo will feature a panel of electric vehicle owners who will discuss the ins and outs of owning, driving, and buying an EV. There will be a brief update on the development of local charging stations and time for questions. Registration is free.
Drive Electric is one of the Hub’s many initiatives to help transition the Monadnock region to clean energy. “After the first Drive E event at Keene Ice, I was convinced it was time to get an EV,” says MSH president John Kondos. “The Chevy Bolt is the best automobile I’ve owned, from a bathtub Porsche, Plymouth Barracuda, Renaults, Hondas, F-150s and Tacomas, to a Prius. I grew up in the auto industry, and I’m convinced the age of electric vehicles has dawned.”
The MSH collaborates with people, organizations and businesses on climate initiatives throughout the Monadnock region. The Hub is working on the clean-energy transition of meeting the region’s electricity needs with renewable energy by 2030, and all of its heating and transportation needs from renewable energy by 2050. To learn more about how you can help the Hub move the Monadnock region towards a cleaner, more resilient future, visit its website or attend its next annual meeting.