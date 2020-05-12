Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monadnock Summer Lyceum Committee voted at its May 3 meeting to proceed as scheduled in a live stream format in place of the usual in-person events.
Though a few details are still being worked out, the streaming platform will emulate the shared experience of being live with a speaker and moderator and to allow the audience to comment and ask questions.
The 2020 Summer Lyceum season will feature eight speakers. Among these, beginning June 28 is Andrew Card, former Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush, speaking on democracy, bipartisanship, and leadership. The July 12 program with Grammy award-winner Jim Rooney, is dedicated to the memory of Joel Green, former member of both the Peterborough Folk Music Society and the Monadnock Summer Lyceum. Aug. 14, 15, and 16 will be a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with programs in collaboration with the Amos Fortune Forum and Electric Earth. The Lyceum will feature Susan Ware, author of “Why They Marched” and will be moderated by Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters NH. July 19 is set to feature a humorous talk with Daniel Klein and Thomas Cathcart, authors of “Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar: Understanding Philosophy Through Jokes.” They have promised to explain the connection between Nietzsche and sauerkraut.
For details and a full list of programs, go to www.monadnocklyceum.org.