We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Veronika Sokol appears via Zoom to receive the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship award from N.H. VFW Commander Russell Norris, left, Department of N.H. VFW Auxiliary President Rita McCabe and VFW National Commander Fritz Mihelcic.
Veronika Sokol, a senior at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, was named the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s first-place winner and recipient of the $1,500 Voice of Democracy Scholarship award in the 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program. VFW Post 799 Keene and its auxiliary sponsored Sokol.
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “America: Where do we go from Here?” was this year’s theme.
More than 750 New Hampshire students participated in the competition this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Sokol will compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $30,000 college scholarship.
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year, and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.