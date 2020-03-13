Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center has been awarded an $86,913 grant to support volunteer activities from the Corporation of National and Community Service (CNCS). This award will support more than 180 Senior Corps RSVP Volunteers serving in the Monadnock Region.
“As more Americans reach retirement age, a new generation of older adults is seeking ways to create positive change — for themselves, the community and the nation,” said Deborah Cox-Roush, director of Senior Corps. “Senior Corps harnesses this enthusiasm, providing opportunities for them to use their passion, skills, and experience to create a better world through volunteer service. With the grants announced today, thousands of Americans will be able to do just that and make their mark as Senior Corps volunteers.”
The funds were awarded as part of a Senior Corps grant competition both to strengthen existing programs and establish new areas of service. Through the Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center Senior Corps volunteers will be placed in meaningful service opportunities at 40 non-profit and public organizations and in RSVP signature programs, America Reads and Neighbors-In-Deed.
In America Reads, RSVP volunteers are paired with struggling readers in grades PreK-3 to practice literacy activities on a weekly basis and help them to become proficient readers by the end of third grade.
RSVP’s Neighbors-In-Deed program provides person-centered independent living services to low-income seniors, adults with disabilities, and veterans and military family members to help them remain living in their homes as long as possible.
For more information on the Monadnock RSVP Program, or for volunteer opportunities, visit www.MonadnockVolunteerCenter.org or call 357-6893.
Monadnock RSVP is sponsored by Monadnock Family Services.