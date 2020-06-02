On Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20, Monadnock RSVP’s America Reads Program held its annual book fair for the volunteers tutoring students in Pre-K through 3rd grade. The program received grant funding this year from the Elm City Rotary and the Kiwanis Club of Keene to support the purchase of books for the book fair. In addition, Greenwald Realty donated space to hold the book fair.
RSVP purchases books for the volunteers to give to the students they tutor throughout the school year. With books of their own, struggling readers have a chance to continue to read and improve in the summer.
The America Reads program served 1,059 students in 16 schools and eight early learning and preschool programs in the Monadnock Region.
Monadnock RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and a program of Monadnock Family Services.