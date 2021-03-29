The Monadnock Food Co-op will partner with Monadnock International Film Festival and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition, producer of the Feast On This! Film Festival, to transform the annual in-person Monadnock Earth Festival into a virtual film festival. The free online film festival, to be held April 22-24, will feature films and host panel discussions to celebrate and cultivate environmentally conscious values.
“Uniting our film festivals into one energizing and impactful event is such a win-win for MFCC and the region,” said Roe-Ann Tasoulas from the Feast On This! Film Festival. “We’re able to offer our community incredibly moving, funny, and thought-provoking documentaries fresh from larger festivals thanks to this collaboration.”
A sample of the film line-up includes:
“Seeding Change” (2021): A look at businesses that consider the social, environmental and financial impacts of their companies and address some of today’s most challenging issues.
“First We Eat” (2020): An ordinary family living just south of the Arctic Circle bans all grocery store food from their house for one year.
“Why We Cycle” (2019): Cyclists and specialists from a variety of disciplines uncover the effects of cycling on people, societies and cities’ organizations.
“The Falconer” (2020): A story of second chances: for injured birds of prey, for an abandoned plot of land, for a group of teenagers who have dropped out of high school, and for master falconer Rodney Stotts.
“Microplastic Madness” (2019): The story of 56 5th graders from Public School 15 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, living in the frontline of the climate crisis.
“MONIFF is thrilled to partner with the Monadnock Food Co-op and Feast On This! Film Festival to celebrate Earth Day by bringing the community together through diverse films and thoughtful discussions,” said Dee Fitzgerald of Monadnock International Film Festival.
While this event is free, registration is required. To register, go to moniff.org/events/.