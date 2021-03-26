Monadnock Music has set up a full slate of free village classical music concerts this summer. The concerts will be held outdoors to maintain social distancing and COVID safety, and to prevent any last-minute cancellations.
All concerts are held Saturdays at 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted:
June 19: Depot Park, Peterborough
June 26: The green at Park Hill Meeting House, Westmoreland
July 10: Keyes Stone Stage, Milford
July 17: Frost Free Library, Marlborough
July 24: Gazebo in Hancock
Aug. 1: Old Meetinghouse of Francestown (Sunday at 4 p.m.)
Aug. 7: Nelson Congregational Church
Aug. 14: The green at Jaffrey Center
The nonprofit organization will also be holding ticketed events, including its 2021 summer season opening concert on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. That concert is $15 general admission or $10 for members, students and seniors.
For more information, go to www.monadnockmusic.org.