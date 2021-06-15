Stephanie Charlefour, librarian at Monadnock Regional Middle High School in Swanzey, was awarded the New Hampshire School Library Media Association’s 2021 Elsie Domingo Service Award. The Elsie Domingo Service Award is presented to an NHSLMA member who has made a significant statewide impact on the library media profession.
Charlefour advocates for school librarianship through action, social media and as a representative on numerous boards and committees.
She was recognized for the award at the NHSLMA spring conference on May 14.
For more information about the NH School Library Media Association annual awards, contact Rachael Bowman at awards@nhslma.org.