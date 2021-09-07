Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption will hold its annual golf tournament at a new venue this year. The tournament has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, at the Crotched Mountain Golf Club in Francestown.
The tournament will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Golfer registration along with complimentary coffee and doughnuts will be available from 8 to 9 a.m. A barbecue lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost per player is $90 or $360 for a team of four which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, doughnuts and coffee, lunch and welcome bags for each golfer. Contests consist of a $10,000 hole-in-one opportunity, along with closest to the pin and longest drive. Also available will be enhanced team golf packages, drink cart, Kitty Rescue T-shirts and sweatshirts and raffle tickets for many other prizes.
Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption (MKRA) has been rescuing cats and kittens from the area for 20 years. It is a no-kill non-profit organization with no paid employees. All the money that is raised through donations and fundraisers goes directly to the care of cats.
This year MKRA will be constructing “catios” (screened-in porches for cats) in the back of its Jaffrey location so that the feral cats can safely go outside and enjoy a fuller life. Proceeds from the this year’s golf tournament will help them achieve that this fall.