After nearly two years of planning and development, Monadnock Humane Society has launched a new website and unveiled a redesign of its logo. The changes are intended to better represent the organization’s mission and promise: to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals.
The website and logo redesign were created by a team of Monadnock Humane Society staff and volunteers working in tandem with 829 Studios, a Boston-based integrated marketing agency.
“We knew our existing [web]site had become outdated both in design and functionality,” Kathy Collinsworth, MHS Executive Director said in a news release. “We offer so many programs and services to the community, and the new site needed to do a better job connecting these services with the people who need them. We’re thrilled to offer this new site with many more features and capabilities — including an improved user-experience across all platforms and handheld devices.”
The previous MHS logo, showing a horse, dog and cat silhouette, had been in existence for decades and had been adapted from a hand-crafted sign at the original shelter in West Swanzey. Because farm animals such as horses are now served by other organizations in the state, MHS updated the logo to include a cat, dog and rabbit to more accurately show the types of pets it helps today. The design team kept the original colors of maroon, turquoise and orange, but used more vibrant tones.