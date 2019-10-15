Monadnock Humane Society will sponsor a dog lovers’ adventure in the Cotswolds, created and offered by Travel Fever Tours, LLC of Putney, Vt.
The trip is scheduled for June 2 to 9, 2020. The trip is designed for dog lovers to visit one of the loveliest parts of England. As part of the itinerary, participants will receive a private introduction to sheep dog handling from one of the leading sheep dog trainers in the UK. The group will also attend sheep dog trials and visit dog breeders and animal shelters. And when not obsessing about all things dogs, there will be visits to fine English estates and gardens as well as visits to a few pubs for dinner and perhaps live music in the evening.
“As dog lovers, it is great to be working with Monadnock Humane Society on this tour,” said Cicely Carroll, Co-Founder of Travel Fever Tours. “Everyone gets to learn more about dog handling in England while helping support this wonderful community organization.”
The group size will be a maximum of 12. Monadnock Humane Society will be the beneficiary of a percentage of the proceeds. For more information, visit the Travel Fever Tours website: www.travelfevertours.com/dogs.
An informational session about the trip for anyone who is interested in learning more about details, pricing and logistics will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Monadnock Humane Society’s Community Room at the adoption center in Swanzey. The session is open to the public; no reservations are required.
Information: Bob Lawson at Travel Fever Tours, 802 490 8409 or service@travelfevertours.com.