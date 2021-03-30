Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey is set to offer its annual affordable public rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The event will be held in the MHS Guinane Training Center at the Swanzey facility at 101 West Swanzey Road.
The clinic is offered to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not required; however, patience is requested as the number of families admitted into the building will be limited. Social-distancing measures will be in place, and masks are required to enter the building.
Each vaccine is $15. Because of a grant from C&S Wholesale Grocers, microchipping will be offered for free.
Dogs need to be on a leash and under the owner’s control; cats must be in secure carriers.
For more information, call 354-4004, email adoption@humanecommunity.org or visit https://monadnockhumanesociety.org.