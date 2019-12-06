Feline Frenzy, a one-day low-cost spay/neuter event for cats, will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Monadnock Humane Society Adoption Center at 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey. The event is sponsored by ASPCA and Subaru through their “Share the Love” grant support.
Limited appointments are available for cats to qualifying applicants who demonstrate financial need. Applications can be downloaded (or picked up at MHS), along with an information sheet which includes contact information and where to mail/send completed forms. Applications will be considered in the order in which they are received and as long as availability exists.
For $10 per cat, MHS will provide the following services at the Feline Frenzy Clinic: spay or neuter; flea/ear mite treatment (if needed); distemper/rabies vaccine (if needed); collar and ID tag; microchip and registration. Multiple cats in each family will be considered. In certain instances, MHS will consider waiving the $10 fee.
For more information or to download application forms, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.