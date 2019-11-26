Monadnock Humane Society is partnering with Peterborough Paw Spa and Pawprints Pet Photography to offer holiday pet family photo sessions to the community.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heather Smith of Pawprints Photography will be available to take a holiday portrait at the Peterborough Paw Spa at The Strand Building, 174 Concord St., Suite 130, Peterborough.
A 4-inch by 6-inch glossy matted print of your favorite photo (approximately 8 photos will be taken during your photo session) will be provided for $25, along with access to electronic downloadable versions.
Experienced volunteers will help with handling pets. All of the money raised goes to the animals being cared for by Monadnock Humane Society.
Appointments are scheduled every 15 minutes; call ahead at 924-9428 to reserve a spot. Walk-ins are welcome and will be scheduled in between.
Information: monadnockhumanesociety.org.