Monadnock Humane Society (MHS) will host its 33rd annual Walk for Animals on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.
This year the walk will again be held in person at the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, a venue made possible by the support of the city of Keene and the town of Swanzey. The theme for this year’s Walk for Animals is “Celebrating Missed Holidays Together.” Contests and activities at the event will follow that theme in celebration of a return to the holidays that were disrupted the past year due to the pandemic.
The Walk for Animals is a crowdfunding event wherein animal lovers in the region ask family, friends, coworkers and others in the community to sponsor them. All money raised goes to the care of homeless animals and to support the programs and services provided by MHS. Participants walk a maximum of 3 miles on a scenic paved road at the airport. Walkers may choose whatever distance they prefer, with or without a leashed dog. New this year is a 5K Fun Run (for humans only), which will be held before the walk. A pet photo booth will be offered by photographer Heather Smith of PawPrints Photography for a suggested donation of $10 per photo.
Admission is $30 for ages 13 and up, $15 for age 3 to 12 and free for age 2 and under.
To register, go to www.mhswalkforanimals.com or download and print a Walk sponsor form from the site. People may participate individually or as a team of three or more.
Awards and prizes for top fundraisers in team and individual categories will be announced on Facebook two weeks after the event. Those who can’t participate but would like to donate may do so at www.mhswalkforanimals.com.