Monadnock Humane Society is planning a new take on its 32nd annual Walk for Animals fundraiser in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The group has reimagined the annual community fundraiser and will offer a virtual version of the event on Saturday, Sept. 19.
As part of the crowdfunding event, animal lovers in the community ask family, friends, coworkers, colleagues to sponsor them in the weeks ahead of the walk. All money raised goes towards the care of the homeless animals in the community.
The event on Sept. 19 will include a “kick off” video program at 9 a.m. that will feature fun stories, a “pancake art” tutorial, a video montage of happy tails and MHS mission moments and a few surprises. After that, walkers are encouraged to take their own favorite walk so that they can be safe and socially distanced while supporting Monadnock Humane Society.
Following everyone’s walk, a virtual video address will be held at noon by MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, and contest winners will be announced.
A registration fee of $15 per person includes a walk T-shirt and a chance to win an Apple watch; register by Aug. 24 to guarantee a T-shirt. Those who have registered may then begin fundraising online at www.mhswalkforanimals.com or download and print a sponsor form from the website.
Anyone who can’t participate but would like to support the Walk for Animals, may donate at www.mhswalkforanimals.com.
Several raffle packages valued at more than $500 will be awarded. For more details and to purchase tickets visit mhswalkforanimals.com.