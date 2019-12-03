The Monadnock Humane Society presented awards for Volunteer and Employee of the Year at their Annual Celebration Nov. 14 at Stonewall Farm in Keene.
Lee Rigby was named Volunteer of the Year and Crystal Ford was named employee of the year.
They were chosen from among dozens of nominations submitted by co-workers and MHS volunteers, with the final selection made by committees comprising MHS staff, volunteers and former award recipients.
Rigby was chosen for being full of talent, kindness, strength and compassion. She has continued to support MHS through a variety of ways over many years: mentoring dog walkers, helping with the shelter dog training class, contributing to the HIVE (High-Impact Volunteer Engagement) program, spearheading the registration process at this year's Walk for Animals and always being reliable and capable.
Ford, senior shelter technician/small animals lead at Monadnock Humane Society, is seen by her colleagues as someone who cares deeply about the mission of MHS and is known as one of the hardest workers. She was chosen for her great attention to detail, her willingness to help coworkers and her ability to brainstorm solutions when challenges arise.
For more information about Monadnock Humane Society, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.