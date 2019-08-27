The Monadnock Humane Society has received two grants totaling $9,000 — one from C&S Wholesale Grocers of Keene and the other from the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
The grant from C&S is in support of a one-day low-cost feline spay/neuter clinics and to help defray the costs of transportation of cats from areas of overpopulation. The grant from the ASPCA was given to fund a second low-cost feline spay/neuter clinic.
Monadnock Humane Society will partner with both Keene Housing Authority and the Southwest Community Services to offer the feline spay/neuter clinics to their residents (the clinics will be open to others in the community as well).
Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Humane Society, said that “these gifts will directly support the Monadnock Region, and this specific funding will help provide a vital resource to people in the community as they care for their animals.”
The first feline spay-neuter clinics will be held Dec. 19 and the second will be held in spring of 2020 at a date to be announced. Limited appointments are available to applicants who demonstrate financial need. For more information on how to apply, contact Emily Kerylow at 352-9011, extension 203.