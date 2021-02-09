Monadnock Humane Society and its MHS Hair Ball @ Home virtual event were nominated for an award in a national competition of online fundraising events.
MHS was chosen as one of five organizations in the category of “Most Compelling Livestream Event” in The Toasty Awards, a digital celebration of excellence and innovation in online fundraising by Givebutter.
The online fundraising company selected from more than 30,000 campaigns on its platform in 2020. Givebutter will announce the winners in five categories on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.
“Each campaign’s story is awe-inspiring, so we are truly honored by this nomination,” said Kathy Collinsworth, MHS executive director.
Collinsworth said that MHS saw notable increases in donations for several 2020 fundraising events, most recently, Giving Tuesday, an international day of fundraising where MHS saw a 300 percent increase in giving.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic and changing the format of our in-person events, MHS was able to get creative with video presentations. We’re thankful to have a tool like Givebutter to help us make that transition smoothly and give us a whole new way to reach our constituents as we get through the pandemic and beyond,” Collinsworth said.
The public may join the live ceremony for free by registering at www.toastyawards.com. For more information about the Monadnock Humane Society, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.