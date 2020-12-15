Monadnock Humane Society (MHS) has launched a $25,000 holiday gift-match challenge. Now through Dec. 31, friends and other supporters have the opportunity to double their donations by participating in this fundraising campaign.
The campaign kicked off on Dec. 9 and has encouraged individuals and businesses in the community to help raise funds for the mission of MHS: strengthening the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals. An anonymous longtime supporter is matching donations to this campaign dollar for dollar up to $25,000 through the end of December. The funds will support the animals and families of the 44 communities in the Monadnock Region.
“This has been a year of financial challenge unlike any other,” said Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of MHS. “We could not have done this without the support of our community. This significant gift match will not only help us continue doing our work, it will help to sustain us into the future.”
To make a donation to the gift-match challenge, visit www.givebutter.com/mhsholiday; call 354-4015; or send a check to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
For more information about MHS, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.