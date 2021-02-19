The Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey announced the awards for volunteer and employee of the year at its 2020 virtual annual meeting on Feb. 4. Ashley Okola, assistant shelter manager/feline coordinator at MHS, was named the 2020 outstanding employee of the year and Steve Schumacher was named outstanding volunteer of the year.
This year’s honorees were chosen from dozens of nominations submitted by co-workers and MHS volunteers. The final selection was made by nominating committees that were composed of MHS staff, volunteers and former award recipients.
Okola, who has a master’s degree from Tufts University, is a big thinker and always looks for new and creative ways to solve problems, according to MHS. She recently spearheaded MHS’s foster-care program, helping shelter animals into foster care during the COVID crisis.
Schumacher volunteers to walk dogs at the shelter so they can enjoy fresh air and exercise while they’re waiting to be adopted, according to MHS, and takes hard-to-adopt dogs to downtown Keene where they can get more exposure to potential adopters. He also helps to train the dogs in basic commands and leash walking.
For more information about Monadnock Humane Society, go to www.monadnockhumanesociety.org. A recorded version of the 2020 annual meeting and awards presentation is available on the website.