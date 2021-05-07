Monadnock Humane Society’s “Hair Ball @ Home/The Wizard of Paws” fundraising event will be held online on Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m.
The annual event is being held virtually for the second year to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who registers can log in to the event live, or watch a recording later.
A silent auction will be held through June 1, featuring a wide array of items and services donated by individuals and businesses from the community as well as a 50/50 raffle drawing.
The Hair Ball @ Home virtual event program will feature appearances by Monadnock Humane Society’s executive director and board chair, with inspiring stories, special guests (both humans and pets) and more.
As with previous Hair Ball events, there will be “Fund-a-Need” segments where the community has a chance to support the animals and programs provided by MHS. All of the proceeds raised from the event go toward MHS programs and services to provide support and care for animals in need and for the people who love them.
“Since the pandemic began, MHS has been providing essential services to our community — including emergency pet boarding, the Animal Safety Net, a Pet Food Pantry, an online lost and found pet resource (tenthousandeyes.com), caring for strays/surrenders supported by our Foster Program, and emergency medical services,” MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth wrote in an email. “We also have been doing emergency rescues, humane investigations, and virtual training and education. ... While these programs have existed for many years, they now are in the forefront of the work we do. Supporting MHS at this point in history will sustain us as we adapt and evolve well into the future.”
Registration is free, with an option to purchase a ticket for $50 to be entered into a 50/50 raffle: www.mhshairball.com.