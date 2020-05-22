Monadnock Humane Society’s 18th Annual Hair Ball Gala will be held as a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hair Ball @ Home event will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds raised during this year's event will go toward providing support for the animals at Monadnock Humane Society and the people who care for them.
Prior to the online event there will be a silent auction featuring many items donated by individuals and businesses from the community posted on the event website, MHSHairBall.com. Registrants will also have a chance to enter a 50/50 raffle drawing.
The program will feature appearances by Monadnock Humane Society's executive director and board chair, inspiring stories and special guests, both two-legged and four-legged. Additionally, there will be a question and answer period as well as a virtual tour of the MHS facility. As with previous Hair Ball events, there will be the “Fund-a-Need” portion where the community comes together for an auction with multiple bidding levels of support for the animals and programs provided by MHS. The final portion of the event will be the 50/50 raffle drawing and announcement of the silent auction item winners.
"Supporting MHS at this point in history will sustain us as we adapt and evolve well into the future,” said MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth.
Free registration is required to access the 7 p.m. online event at MHSHairBall.com.