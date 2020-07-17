Monadnock Humane Society has awarded its Margaret D. Bell Scholarship to Abigail O’Brien of Charlestown.
The Margaret D. Bell Memorial Scholarship fund was established in October 1988 in memory of Margaret “Peggy” Bell, who was a lifelong advocate for animals. The scholarship fund was established to provide support to those making a commitment to animal welfare through their vocation of veterinary medicine.
MHS administers this scholarship fund and determines recipients with a review committee. This year’s committee included MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, MHS Development Director Kelly Brigham-Steiner and MHS Board member Robert Schaumann. The total amount awarded was $2,500.
O’Brien grew up in small rural towns and worked at local farms in the community, which ignited the spark that has grown into deep passion for veterinary medicine and animal care. She recently was the barn manager at Fall Mountain Regional High School and did clinical work at the Walpole Vet Hospital in Walpole.
“Abby is the rare combination of being practically skilled and academically determined that is needed to earn a veterinary degree and be successful in the profession,” said Jay Fisher, instructor at Fall Mountain Regional High School. “Her tenacity, communication skills and hard work will serve her well in pursuit of higher education, and she will represent Monadnock Humane Society honorably as a recipient of the Margaret D. Bell Scholarship.”
O’Brien will begin her studies this fall through the University of New Hampshire. She hopes to continue working on farms as well as in veterinary hospitals upon completion of her studies, possibly in the non-profit sector.
To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must be from the Monadnock Region and pursue either an Associate’s Degree as a veterinary assistant or a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Applicants must indicate their intent to practice or be employed in the Monadnock Region upon completing their studies.
For more information about the Margaret D. Bell Scholarship program, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.