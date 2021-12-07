Monadnock Humane Society (MHS) was one of eight organizations awarded a $5,000 grant from the fundraising platform Givebutter on Giving Tuesday, a day of international giving, held on Nov. 30. The MHS Giving Tuesday campaign, created by Jacques Du Preez, the MHS Director of Development and Marketing, was composed of videos, photos and stories of recent animal surrenders and Animal Safety Net residents.
Givebutter staff reviewed hundreds of submissions from around the country and chose the top eight. Winners were announced on Giving Tuesday and the $5,000 grant acceptance from Givebutter was presented live on its Facebook page.
“This has been the most successful Giving Tuesday ever for MHS,” said Du Preez. “Not only are these much-needed funds going to help us fulfill our mission, we are so encouraged by this award recognition and the unwavering support of our community. We are truly grateful.”
Giving Tuesday officially kicks off the end-of-year fundraising campaign for MHS. Monadnock Humane Society receives all of its funding from donations.
MHS has also launched its holiday giving guide. The organization will be offering supporters a “rescue roast” from Dean’s Beans coffee roaster to purchase for friends and family. More information about the MHS Holiday Giving Guide can be found at monadnockhumanesociety.org/holiday-gift-guide.