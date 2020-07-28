The Monadnock Humane Society board of directors has announced the appointment of two new board members: Lee Rigby and Lindsay Carter.
Rigby interned at a dog training school on the north side of Chicago where she discovered her passion for helping animals. She founded her own business in 2002, Dog’s Best Friend Training, and continued to operate it after relocating to Vermont in 2004. Lee volunteered at the Humane Society of Chittenden County in South Burlington, Vt., and when her family moved to the Monadnock Region she volunteered for many local organizations, including Monadnock Waldorf School and Sophia’s Hearth Family Center.
She began volunteering with Monadnock Humane Society in 2014 in a variety of roles, from walking/training shelter dogs to training volunteers. Currently, Rigby serves as the co-chair for the Walk for Animals event committee, and she also served on the Hair Ball @ Home event committee. She was also a key team member in the MHS HIVE (High Impact Volunteer Engagement) program.
Rigby was awarded the 2019 MHS Volunteer of the Year award. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with minor in Germanic studies from UPenn. Rigby and her husband, son, and two dogs, Winston and Lulu, live in Keene.
Carter is originally from Florida where she volunteered at a local animal shelter, fostering cats and kittens over many years. She relocated to New Hampshire in 2005, and began volunteering at Monadnock Humane Society in 2017 as a member of the Walk for Animals committee. She recently served on the Hair Ball @ Home committee. She currently serves on the MHS Development Committee and is co-chair for this year’s Walk for Animals event committee.
Carter has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and has many years of office administration experience. She serves as administrative assistant at the Hancock Elementary School and lives in Hancock with her fiancé, Scott, and their cat, Frankie, an MHS alumni.
“I look forward to working with both Lindsay and Lee,” said Wesley H. Wratchford, MHS board chair. “We are pleased to welcome these two new directors with a broad range of skills, including invaluable experience in event management and fundraising, and a demonstrated passion for MHS’ mission.”
Information: www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.