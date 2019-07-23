The Monadnock Humane Society has announced the 2019 winners of the Margaret D. Bell Scholarship award.
Cheyenne Elliott, who is studying animal science pre-veterinary at University of New Hampshire; Molly Harvey, who is studying veterinary technology at the University of New Hampshire; and Julia Peters, who is studying animal science pre-veterinary at University of Massachusetts Amherst are the winners of this year’s scholarships.
The Monadnock Humane Society, a non-profit organization, administers the scholarship fund and determines recipients with a review committee. This year’s committee included Monadnock Humane Society executive director Kathy Collinsworth, Monadnock Humane Society board vice chair Susan Peterson, Monadnock Humane Society board member Robert Schaumann and local veterinarian Dr. Kathy Reilly of Park Place Veterinary Hospital in Swanzey. The total amount awarded was $2,500.
The Margaret D. Bell Memorial Scholarship fund was established in October 1988 in memory of “Peggy” Bell who was a lifelong advocate for animals. The scholarship fund was established to provide support to those making a lifelong commitment to animal welfare through their vocation of veterinary medicine.
To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must be from the Monadnock Region who are pursuing either an associate’s degree as a veterinary assistant or a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Applicants must indicate their intent to practice or be employed in the Monadnock Region upon completing their studies.
Information: www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.