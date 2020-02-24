Monadnock Grows Together is set to return for another season of free gardening programs in partnership with the Keene Public Library and Cheshire County Conservation District.
To kick off the 2020 gardening season, Monadnock Grows Together is hosting a free seed-starting workshop on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Keene Public Library’s Cohen Hall.
This event is intended for beginning gardeners and will include topics such as: planning a garden calendar for seeding based on climate zones, interpreting seed packets, how to choose and how to use seed starting mix and seed germination and seedling care.
Register online at https://springseedstarting.eventbrite.com
Community members are also invited to access free seeds from the MGT Seed Library starting in March and to borrow garden tools from the Tool Lending Library at Keene Public Library. Both programs are free and available to any resident in the Monadnock Region.