The Monadnock Garden Club will present “Harvest Time,” a Garden Club of America flower show, at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend.
The show features vibrant floral design, horticulture, photographs celebrating the fall theme of the show, and a conservation exhibit highlighting the Spalding Trail on Mount Monadnock. Participants in the show include members of the Monadnock Garden Club and the Garden Club of Dublin as well as entrants from among the 200-member garden clubs of The Garden Club of America.