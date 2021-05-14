Monadnock Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St. Keene. The event will be held rain or shine.
Club members who are experienced in growing and nurturing plants that flourish in the region will offer their perennials, herbs and specialty plants. Members will be available to answer gardening questions, help with plant selection and provide information on composting, weed control and plants that discourage mosquitoes.
MGC was founded in 1925 and supports the Nature Conservancy and the Monadnock Conservancy as well as maintaining the Wyman Tavern and Ashuelot Specialty gardens in Keene. MGC created and maintains the Spalding Nature Trail at Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey.
For more information, go to monadnockgardenclub.org.