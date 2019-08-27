Jenna Condap, a freshman this year at Monadnock Regional High School, has been awarded the MoCo Arts NHDI Student Scholarship. Jenna will be participating in MoCo’s dance program during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. Jenna was first introduced to N.H. Dance Institute when she was in 4th grade, during an NHDI residency at Cutler Elementary School. She has been dancing there ever since.
Each year, MoCo Arts awards a merit-based scholarship to one student at NHDI, which covers the cost of tuition to two dance classes at MoCo during the fall and spring semesters of a given year (a $1,140 value.) This is the sixth year that this scholarship has been awarded.
“MoCo is thrilled to work with NHDI on this scholarship,” said Reagan Messer, executive director and artistic director of dance at MoCo Arts. “We developed this program because we saw an opportunity to help a student that is passionate about dance continue their training, and to give them the means to pursue their passion. It’s a wonderful partnership we have with NHDI.”
The scholarship recipient is chosen not only on ability, but more importantly for having demonstrated dedication, determination and enthusiasm for dance. The chosen recipient must also demonstrate a strong work ethic and is expected to set a good example for others that come to learn at MoCo Arts. NHDI selects the students they believe best fit the criteria for the scholarship, including having had no prior dance instruction in a studio setting, and inviting them to apply if interested.
Classes begin Sept. 3. Registration is ongoing. To learn more about MoCo Arts, or for information about registering for fall classes, visit it online at www.moco.org.