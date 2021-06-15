The Monadnock Food Co-op's Round It Up Donation Drive for this month will benefit the Cornucopia Project. The program allows shoppers to donate change to local community organizations.
"Cornucopia Project has been transforming nutrition education in New Hampshire schools for 15 years," said Executive Director Lauren Judd. "Our exciting hands-on approach makes healthy eating an adventure! We hope that you will join us in growing a healthier Monadnock Region."
Cornucopia Project shows youth how to grow and prepare healthy foods. Information: cornucopiaproject.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court: monadnockfood.coop.