The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a webinar titled “How to Grow a Totally Organic Garden” on Monday, March 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with author Celeste Longacre.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic drove many to start home gardens. Longacre will teach those new to organic gardening the tools needed to plant and maintain a garden, including soil preparation, planting, weeding and thinning.
Longacre is the author of Celeste’s Garden Delights. She is also an accomplished gardener who has been growing most of her family’s vegetables for 40 years. For information, visit her website at celestelongacre.com.
The event is free; however, registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/event/gardening/.