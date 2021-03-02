The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a free virtual workshop series called "Meal Prep for the Week Cook-Along" on Sundays, March 14, 21, and 28. Each workshop runs from 3 to 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.
“Preparing food ahead of time is key to following a nourishing diet even when life gets busy,” said workshop instructor and Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, Lili Hanft. “Join me for three live cook-along sessions in which we will make simple dishes that can be combined into a variety of quick and healthy meals for the week.”
Participants will receive a handout in advance with an ingredients list and recipes. Recipes are gluten-free and have vegetarian and dairy-free substitute options. People may attend one or all of the series sessions.
Registration is required by going to monadnockfood.coop/event/cookalong or calling 283-5401.