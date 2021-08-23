The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free virtual workshop called “Keep the Leaves” on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Workshop presenter Michele Chalice, environmental landscape designer, will discuss how to use leaves left on one’s property to support pollinators, improve the nutritional value of vegetable growth, and help reduce community flooding. Chalice will teach participants three ways to turn leaves into compost or mulch.
Chalice holds a Master of Science in resource management and a Bachelor of Arts in landscape architecture. She has practiced as a licensed landscape architect and natural resource manager in Illinois and Wisconsin for more than three decades.
This presentation is free, but registration is required at monadnockfood.coop.