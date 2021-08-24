The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a free virtual workshop called “How to Break the Sugar Habit” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Workshop presenter Sharon Rousmaniere will discuss how sugar can affect one’s health, weight and emotions, and will offer concrete steps to help participants effectively reset their relationships to sugar without feeling deprived.
Rousmaniere is a certified holistic health and nutrition counselor specializing in helping women and men over 40 get to the root of their health, weight and mood issues through targeted food, nutrient and lifestyle changes.
The presentation is free, but registration is required at https://monadnockfood.coop.