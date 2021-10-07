The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a three-day grand re-opening celebration from Thursday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 16.
The celebration will mark the completion of the co-op’s expansion project, which added 6,700 square feet to its building on Cypress Street in Keene.
The celebration includes daily deals; a lunch barbecue on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live music with the Willie J. Laws Band on Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater behind the co-op; food trucks on Oct. 15 and 16; family-oriented activities presented by The Caterpillar Lab, Cornucopia Project, and The Alliance for Youth Climate Leadership; and free tastings and demos from local vendors.
The co-op’s annual meeting coincides with the celebration, scheduled on Oct. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside under a tent. This year’s theme is “Creating Space for Everyone in Our Food Economy.” Lydia Clemmons, president and executive director of Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, Vt., will deliver a pre-recorded message to attendees. Everyone is welcome, but registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/event/meeting2021.
For a full schedule of activities, go to monadnockfood.coop/event/reopen. The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St., Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court.