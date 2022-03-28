The Monadnock Food Co-op will present the Monadnock Region Earth Day Festival in-person on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 4 p.m. (rain date is Saturday, April 30). The free public event will be held outdoors, throughout the co-op and along the bike path leading to Railroad Square in Keene.
“We are thrilled to once again host this important event and explore ways to live more sustainably through new efforts and reducing waste from what we are already doing,” Michael Faber, general manager of the co-op, said in an email.
This year's theme is "Slash Your Trash," an initiative organized by food co-ops of the Neighboring Food Co-op Association.
More than 50 community organizations and businesses plan to attend the event and offer education, activities or products for sale. There will be live music in the amphitheater behind the co-op, free Zumba classes presented by the Keene YMCA and the co-op will host a local food barbecue.
Inside and around the co-op there will be vendor samples and raffles, and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub will host an electric vehicle Q&A and educational component at the future site of the region's first public EV FastChargers.
Additionally, Stonewall Farm is hosting "A Celebration of Earth 5K Run/Walk/Hike" in the morning on April 23. The event aims to bring community members of all ages together for a morning of health and wellness while learning about and supporting Stonewall's mission to create a biodiverse, ecologically resilient, healthy and abundant food system. For information or volunteer opportunities, contact Gina De Santis at gina@stonewallfarm.org
The Farmers' Market of Keene will also have its opening day on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its summer location on Gilbo Avenue. Information: keenefarmersmarket.com.