The Monadnock Food Co-op will host its next community dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 34 Cypress St., Keene.
These dinners, open to the public, provide community members with a filling, healthy, and affordable meal option at $5 per plate, plus tax. Dine-in and take out options will be available.
The night’s menu features a baked potato bar and housemade soups (menu is subject to change). Limited seating will be available in the co-op’s cafe.
Information: monadnockfood.coop/event/dinner.