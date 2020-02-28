The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit Food Connects starting March 1.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program encourages shoppers to make positive change in the community by donating their change.
Food Connects is an entrepreneurial nonprofit group that aims to create healthy families, thriving farms and connected communities. The Food Connects Food Hub program partners with local farmers and food producers throughout the Monadnock Region, including Frisky Cow Gelato, Echo Farm Puddings and Picadilly Farm. Food Connects helps these businesses share their bounty with schools, grocery stores, hospitals, restaurants and other businesses across the region.
The co-op is at 34 Cypress St., Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.