The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a one-day “Round It Up” donation drive to benefit the Monadnock Conservancy’s Farmland Fund on Saturday, April 17.
The co-op’s Round It Up program allows shoppers to donate change at checkout to local community organizations.
“Our Farmland Fund helps protect local area farms from development, ensuring that there will always be land in the region available for farming,” said Ryan Owens, Monadnock Conservancy Executive Director. “Together, we can protect forever the land we love.”
The Monadnock Conservancy was established in 1989 as a community-based nonprofit land trust serving 39 towns in the Monadnock Region. To date, more than 21,000 acres have been conserved throughout the region. Information: monadnockconservancy.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St., Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.