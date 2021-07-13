The Monadnock Food Co-op will hold a one-day "Round It Up Donation Drive" on Saturday. Shoppers will have an opportunity to donate change at the checkout to benefit the Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition (MFCC).
"MFCC is so grateful to reap the social, cultural, and economic benefits of the Monadnock Food Co-op," said Roe-Ann Tasoulas, MFCC Director. "Together, our two organizations collaborate to make the Monadnock Region a vibrant, resilient, and sustainable local food system for all of our community to enjoy!”
MFCC is a coalition of 96 member organizations and 48 individual members who meet in quarterly forums and in working groups to build and improve the local food system. Information: mfcommunitycoalition.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.